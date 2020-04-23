Prisoners to share Google Map location

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court in a series of orders has put up certain conditions, including sharing of location through Google Map, in order to track the prisoners who are being released on interim bail during the coronavirus pandemic to decongest the jails.

A single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Anup Jairam Bambani, while granting interim bail to three prisoners in separate orders, asked them to make a video call every Friday to the police officer concerned and also 'drop-a-pin' on Google Map so that the officer can verify the their presence and location.

The bench issued the directions while granting relief to three men -- a 73-year-old retired school teacher, a 21-year-old man and an ATM van driver -- in cases of a minor's rape, rash and negligent driving and defalcation of Rs 51 lakh cash, respectively.