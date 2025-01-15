Maha Kumbh Pilgrim from Telangana Dies in Bus Fire, 49 Escape in Mathura

A private bus carrying 50 passengers from Telangana caught fire in Mathura on Tuesday. The passengers were able to escape by breaking the windows of the bus. Unfortunately, one passenger died in the fire.

The bus had just reached a tourist facility center on the highway after the passengers took part in the Mahakumbh bath at Prayagraj. Police and fire teams arrived at the scene and worked hard to control the fire.

It is believed that the fire started after a passenger lit a cigarette. The police have not yet identified the deceased person. The authorities arranged a new bus for the passengers and provided food for them.

The incident happened during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the world’s largest religious event.