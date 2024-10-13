Priyanka Gandhi should lead Cong to save party: BKU chief Gurnam Charuni

Kurukshetra: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday said the leadership of the Congress party should be handed over to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to salvage its prospects.



Speaking exclusively to IANS, Charuni, who also founded the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, said that only the Congress high command can address the internal issues plaguing the party.

Speaking on the controversial issue of ticket-selling in politics, the BKU chief stated, "Money and ticket selling is very common in politics; all parties practice it. But other parties are not arrogant, they compromise with those who settle down. Congress, on the other hand, has shown arrogance, and that is where the problem lies."

"I will also say that if the command of the party is in the hands of Priyanka Gandhi, then the Congress party can be saved," the BKU chief said.

"If the party is led by Priyanka Gandhi instead of Rahul Gandhi, even though both are siblings, it stands a chance of revival. Otherwise, the BJP rule will continue to dominate," Charuni further argued.

Charuni's remarks come after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exceeded expectations in the Haryana Assembly, securing 48 seats -- an increase from the 40 seats it won in 2019. The Congress fell short with 37 seats, while Independents captured three.

In a direct criticism of Congress leadership in Haryana, Charuni blamed former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the party's defeat.

"Hooda is the biggest reason for Congress' defeat because he did not compromise with anyone, and all responsibility was placed on him," he asserted.

The BKU chief also cautioned the Congress leadership, urging them not to entrust Hooda with any future responsibilities if they wish to be an effective opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Reflecting on Hooda's tenure, Charuni remarked, "The farmers' union played the role of the opposition over the last decade, not Bhupinder Singh Hooda."

The farmer leader said, "The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it."