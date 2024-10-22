  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to submit her nomination for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election on October 23rd

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to submit her nomination for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election on October 23rd
x
Highlights

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election tomorrow, in the presence of CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election tomorrow, in the presence of CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Wayanad, known for its natural beauty and resilient people, holds a special place in the Congress party’s mission. Rahul Gandhi’s deep connection with the people of Wayanad has strengthened this bond, and the upcoming election reinforces the party’s commitment to Wayanad’s future and its promise to continue working for the prosperity of its people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick