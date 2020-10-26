Priyanka interacts with weavers of Varanasi

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday, interacted with weavers of Varanasi through video conferencing and heard their problems.

The weavers told her about the increased power tariff, and also frequent power disruptions.

They said that many of them had not been able to pay their power bills since business was completely shut down during the lockdown.

The weavers further said that the state government had not provided them any relief even after promising to do so.

Priyanka assured weavers that she would fight with them against the injustice being done to them and help hem in every possible way.