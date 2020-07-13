Priyanka slams Uttar Pradesh government on increasing corona cases

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the 'rising' numbers of coronavirus cases in the state.

She reeled out statistics to say that the number of cases was 1,347 on July 10, 1,403 on July 11 and 1,388 on July 12.

"To hide its failure, the government is playing while the disease is growing," said the Congress leader.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday had 35,092 coronavirus cases, including 11,490 active cases. As many as 22,689 patients have recovered while 913 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce a 'mini-lockdown' in the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

A government release said that all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. "Sanitization of these places will take place on the weekdays and people will be required to follow all safety protocols.