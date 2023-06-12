Priyanka To launch Cong Poll Campaign Now

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress's campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada river, a party leader said. Jabalpur is at the centre of the state's Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters.

Priyanka will launch the party's campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak at around 11.15 am. She will land here at around 10:30am and head to Gwarighat to pray to Narmada river,” Jabalpur mayor and Congress' city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh said.

En route to the rally venue eight kilometres away, she will garland a statue of Rani Durgavati, who attained martyrdom fighting the Mughals, he said, adding the rally will be attended by at least two lakh persons.