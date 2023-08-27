Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of Delhi metro station and schools

New Delhi: There have been reports of slogans in support of Khalistan and the SFJ being inscribed on the walls of metro stations and schools in Delhi. A case has now been filed in this situation at the Nangloi Metro Station Police Station, and an investigation is underway. The police have currently erased the slogans inscribed on the walls. So far, no arrests have been made.

Slogans have been discovered outside five Delhi metro stations. Following the taking of cognizance, a case was recorded at the Nangloi Metro Station Police Station under sections 153, 153A, and 505 of the IPC. A Defamation Act complaint has also been filed. Simultaneously, it was revealed that the matter would now be examined by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The police will likely use CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.

Pro-Khalistan slogans have been scrawled on the walls just before the G20 conference in Delhi next month. The Delhi Police got alerted when they learned of this. The walls were first cleaned as soon as the information was received. These slogans are found on the walls of the Shivaji Park, Nangloi, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, and Udyog Vihar Maharaja Surajmal Stadium stations of the Delhi Metro. In addition, slogans were scrawled at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Nangloi and a school in Punjabi Bagh.