Property dealer shot at in Bihar's Begusarai

Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
Patna: A property dealer was shot at on Thursday in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The victim was identified as Mintu Yadav, a resident of Sherpur village under the Neemachandpur police station.

“Mintu was present at that location when two bikers arrived and opened fire, shooting seven rounds. He sustained three gunshot injuries but managed to escape by running into a nearby house,” said Kailash Yadav, uncle of the victim.

The motive behind the shooting incident on Mintu Yadav remains unclear. However, the police suspect that personal enmity could be a potential reason.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators.

The district police have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the incident.

