Protest by AAP members against LG: Assembly adjourned

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling AAP against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government. The assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj initiated the discussion by calling attention to the issue of "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers".

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed opposition on this issue and defended the LG. Speaker Goel accused Bidhuri of trying to be the LG's spokesperson, following which AAP MLAs came into the well of the House.

After the House reconvened after the brief adjournment, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the LG over his "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour. Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.