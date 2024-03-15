Protesting Farmers Converge In Delhi For 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' Amid Heightened Tensions

After spending a month camped out at the borders of Delhi, protesting farmers have now marched into the national capital to amplify their demands, chief among them being a legal assurance for a safety net regarding the pricing of all crops. This move marks a significant escalation in their ongoing struggle against what they perceive as detrimental agricultural policies.



The 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' taking place in Delhi today, for which the Delhi Police has granted permission, is expected to draw considerable attention. However, certain restrictions have been imposed, such as prohibiting tractor trolleys and marches, and limiting the gathering to a maximum of 5,000 protesters. Despite these constraints, the farmers remain resolute in their determination to voice their grievances and push for change.



Scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, the gathering aims to intensify the resistance against the government's agricultural policies, with a particular focus on issues like Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. Spearheaded by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protest holds significance as it follows the extensive 2020-21 farmers' agitation against the three central agricultural laws.



During the protest, SKM plans to pass a resolution known as 'Sankalp Patra,' outlining strategies to counter pro-corporate policies and announcing future actions, especially in light of the upcoming general elections. However, the Delhi Police has issued advisories regarding potential traffic disruptions in various parts of the city and surrounding areas due to the gathering.



The journey of these protesting farmers, originating from Punjab and culminating in Delhi, has been fraught with obstacles. Initially denied permission to demonstrate at Ramlila Maidan, they were halted at the Punjab-Haryana border by law enforcement, resulting in confrontations where water cannons and tear gas were deployed. Undeterred, the farmers pressed on, their determination symbolized by trollies laden with provisions for sustained protest.



The rejection of the government's proposal to procure certain crops at MSP for five years underscores the steadfastness of the farmers in their demands. Alongside a legal guarantee for MSP, they seek a farm loan waiver and the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations. As they converge in Delhi to make their voices heard, the farmers stand united in their pursuit of justice and fair treatment in the agricultural sector.

