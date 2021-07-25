Pulse oximeter, medical devices get cheaper

New Delhi: The capping of trade margins on five medical devices has resulted in price reduction of 620 brands, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Saturday. The five brands whose prices were capped by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) on July 13 are: oximeter, glucometer, BP monitor, nebuliser and digital thermometer.

The margin was capped up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. "Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021 and 620 products/brands (91 per cent) have reported downward revision of MRP," the ministry said in a statement. The maximum downward revision has been reported by an imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of 2,95,375 per unit, it further said. "The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA's website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers/importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details," said the ministry. This significant move has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM, it added. The NPPA said in its letter that the need to make medical devices affordable was felt during the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic.