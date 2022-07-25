Pune Civic Body Employs Transgender People As Green Marshals And Security Guards

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune, Maharashtra, recently made the decision to offer transgender people in the community contract work options. Over 30 transgender people have already been hired as security guards and staff members in the green marshal's squad to increase the inclusion of marginalised groups. By taking this important step, PCMC has become the first civic organisation in the state to employ locals.



Rajesh Patil, commissioner of the PCMC, stated that he wished to integrate transgender individuals into society so they may live honourable lives. He emphasised the struggles faced by transgender persons, saying that in addition to being abused and exploited, the community also has many other issues that contribute to their marginalisation in society.



According to Patil, the municipal corporation hired 30 to 35 transgender people to integrate them into society. Others were hired as security employees (guards) at the civic body, while some were assigned to the green marshal's squad to enforce the cleaning initiative.

The commissioner claimed that individuals hired as of July 1 have been performing a fantastic job, while others have been given responsibility for upkeep of the public gardens. They believe that giving them this chance will enable them to live honourably and to forge their own identities.

As per Patil, this is a contractual obligation, and the workers will be paid a minimal income to enable them to live similarly to other security guards and green marshals.

Meanwhile, the civic organisation intends to empower the transgender community members by giving them financial assistance, assisting them in establishing self-help groups (SHGs), and helping them secure employment. Municipal corporations learned about these transgender people from various NGOs that are dedicated to their rehabilitation and general welfare.