Pune Civic Body Employs Transgender People As Green Marshals And Security Guards
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune, Maharashtra, recently made the decision to offer transgender people in the community contract work options. Over 30 transgender people have already been hired as security guards and staff members in the green marshal's squad to increase the inclusion of marginalised groups. By taking this important step, PCMC has become the first civic organisation in the state to employ locals.
Rajesh Patil, commissioner of the PCMC, stated that he wished to integrate transgender individuals into society so they may live honourable lives. He emphasised the struggles faced by transgender persons, saying that in addition to being abused and exploited, the community also has many other issues that contribute to their marginalisation in society.