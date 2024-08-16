Punishment should deter perpetrators

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concern over crimes against women and urged the country, society, and state governments to "address this matter with utmost urgency". During his address to the nation, Modi was apparently referring to the latest incident of the incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, called for instilling deterrence among perpetrators.

He said the fear of punishment must be instilled among the perpetrators. "Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged." Expressing profound concern over incidents of rape and violence against women, the PM said he can feel the outrage of people. "Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.