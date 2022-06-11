Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces action against government officials with fake degrees

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made many big announcements and has also taken action since assuming power. CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday has announced to take action against some influential and relatives of politicians who are sitting in government jobs with fake degrees.CM Mann is also going to expose the relatives of such influential and leaders soon. He has made this announcement by tweeting.

CM Mann tweeted, "Many cases have come to my notice. Relatives of very influential and political people have taken government jobs with fake degrees." He indicated that soon the government will take account of the money of the people of Punjab and expose such people. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that every single tax money of the people of Punjab will go to the public account.

ਮੇਰੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕੇਸ ਆਏ ਨੇ ਕਿ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਰਸੂਖਦਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਜਾਅਲੀ ਡਿਗਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਬੈਠੇ ਨੇ..ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ -ਇੱਕ ਪੈਸੇ ਦਾ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 11, 2022

It is worth noting that recently a fraud had come to the fore in the recruitment of Deputy General Manager Amandeep Singh in Punjab state Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank. After taking action, The Punjab government had removed him from the chair. Now more such cases are under investigation. Deserving person will be appointed by removing non-deserving people. This will also give opportunities to the youth of Punjab.