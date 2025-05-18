Punjab Congress chief favours 'bailout package' for state

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday sought an all-party consensus to seek a special package from the Centre for “saving” the state’s economy.

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to pursue the issue of a special package with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appealed to all other political parties to unite for the sake of Punjab and press the Central government for a “bailout package”.

Warring’s assertions come days after state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had raised the pressing need for a special economic package for Punjab, keeping in mind losses it had been facing due to its status as a border state, not only in current circumstances but also historically.

Jakhar raised this demand at the all-party meeting held in Chandigarh, which was attended by the Governor, the Chief Minister and representatives of all major political parties.

Joining the issue, Congress President Warring offered his party’s full support and cooperation in seeking a special package for Punjab, which is badly in need of it. Warring, who represents Ludhiana in the Parliament, said he has received disturbing feedback from the industry. Under the present circumstances, he said, “It is difficult for the industry and trade to survive and sustain in Punjab”.

He pointed out that Punjab’s debt is mounting every year. “Let us not indulge in any blame game anymore and deal with the issue collectively,” he urged the Chief Minister and other political parties, saying saving the state’s economy may be the primary task and responsibility of the government, but its consequences will have to be borne by all.

Warring warned against the consequences of a collapsed economy, which would lead to widespread unemployment that would eventually lead to the problem of law and order. He said the current campaign of the government against drugs will be meaningless if it is not coupled with the economic revival of the state.

BJP leader Jakhar has specifically proposed that Punjab should be considered for a special status on the lines of what is extended to states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which would allow for long-term economic and developmental benefits.