Punjab gangster killed in rivalry in Canada

Chandigarh/New Delhi: Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday. "It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry," a source said.
The killing of the Canada-based gangster, who had at least 18 cases against him including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, took place on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said. Hailing from Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, the gangster fled to Canada in December 2017, official sources said.
An active member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Duneke was closely associated with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, gangster Lucky Patial, Malaysia-based gangster Jackpal Singh alias Lali and other criminals.