Punjab government running away from facing people: Jakhar

Ludhiana : Targeting the Punjab Government for trying to run away from facing people of Punjab, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the massive police clampdown here shows the Chief Minister's fear in the face of impending questioning during the November 1 debate.

"This unprecedented police presence in Ludhiana belies the congenial environment which should have been created for a critical debate over grave issues being faced by Punjab," Jakhar told the media here.

Blaming the government for its failure to utilise the opportunity to discuss, debate and evolve a consensus over issues of the day, he said, "It’s a pre-planned strategy to instigate the people and then shift the blame from the government's shoulders".

The government has divided people by its "unwarranted response on this issue and it is clear the state administration is feeling entangled after inviting people for a debate through an open invitation," Jakhar said. Reminding the state government of the perilous law and order situation, Jakhar said there are daily murders and there is no police presence.

Innocent people are being murdered in broad daylight, Jakhar said pointing towards a spate of murders including that of Bathinda Mall Road Association head outside his shop. Famous singer Sidhu Moosewala became a victim of this government's apathy as it reduced his security detail just to garner brownie points, Jakhar said, while listing out a long list of those people who have been murdered across the state.

"It is the same government which gave guarantees to end VIP Culture, but now their conduct reeks of aggression and superiority. Be it Sandeep Singh Nangal, Sudhir Suri, Bhupinder Singh, the list of failures of this government is a long one," Jakhar said asking the CM if he would invite family members of those who have lost lives due to the state's failures.

Responding to a media query, Jakhar said with none other than the apex court saying that the money trail in the Delhi Excise Policy been established, the repercussions on Punjab's Excise Policy should be anticipated.

