Punjab Mandi Board bags 8th Digital Transformation Award

Chandigarh: In recognition to one of the most Innovative Citizen Engagement for the benefit of farmers through Technology in form of "Digitization of J-Form via Whatsapp and Digi-Locker", Punjab Mandi Board has bagged the 8th Digital Transformation award.

The award was bestowed to the officers of the Punjab Mandi Board by the IT Minister of Assam in a function held at Guwahati on Friday. The award was given through jury-led process at Assam under the supervision of senior Bureaucrats and experts from Department of IT Assam. During the event, the Jury lauded the bold and innovative communicators introduced by Punjab Mandi Board for setting new standards for digital communications.

Divulging more details, Secretary Mandi Board Ravi Bhagat said that Punjab is known for setting up of e-Governance in almost all the departments of state government adding that Punjab Mandi Board has started this unique initiative by setting up E-Procurement (procurement by invitation) during COVID-19 in 2020.

He said that since then, the IT team of board has launched several e-services like online license, online payments, digitization of J-Form, online procurement, VTS app for recording of outside state crop coming to Punjab, e-Auction portal, e-Daak portal and others to facilitate the stakeholders.

Bhagat emphasized that these digital initiatives have not only saved manpower and logistics cost but has also helped in ensuring transparency and efficiency in operations, facilitation of stakeholders via e-license, e-pass, payments via dedicated gateways and others.