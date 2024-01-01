Punjab maps all 784 accident black spots in state

Chandigarh: Punjab Police, in collaboration with MapMyIndia, has mapped all 784 accident black spots across the state on its navigation system, Mappls App, DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

“Citizens navigating using the Mappls App will now receive voice alerts in Punjabi alerting the commuters about the black spot ahead, making Punjab the first state to map accident-prone sites as part of road safety measures,” the DGP said.

Mappls, an app developed especially for India, will alert the commuters by giving a voice message -- “Blackspot 100 metre di doori te hai (black spot is 100 metres ahead)” -- making Punjab the first state to map accident-prone locations comprehensively.

An accident black spot is a place where road traffic accidents have historically been concentrated.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai said this driving aid is designed to elevate the overall safe driving experience on Punjab's roads.

He expressed confidence that the proactive implementation of voice alerts in Punjabi is a crucial step towards creating a more informed and vigilant driving community.

“Punjab takes pride in being the first state in the country to implement such comprehensive mapping of accident black spots," he said, adding that the safety feature has been tailored to user preferences, offering voice alerts in regional languages based on individual choices.