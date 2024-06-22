Live
Punjab meets all-time high power demand of 16,078 MW: Minister
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday said that the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has met an all-time high demand of 16,078 MW on June 19, surpassing last year's maximum demand of 15,325 MW.
He said no cuts have been imposed on any category, besides providing an eight-hour daily uninterrupted power supply to agricultural feeders for the sowing of paddy crop throughout the state.
The minister said there are 13,340 feeders of 11 KV, out of which 6,954 feeders provide agricultural supply to around 14 lakh tubewell connections.
He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has taken several measures, including adequate power availability arrangements and infrastructure upgradation works, to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
Meanwhile, at a meeting, the Power Minister assessed the state's power supply arrangements for the ongoing paddy season.
PSPCL officials apprised the minister that several measures have been taken to meet the increasing power demand in the summer, including setting up mobile transformers in urban centres.
The minister directed the PSPCL to ensure that there are no power cuts.