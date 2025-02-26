Punjab passes resolution against ‘removing’ Ambedkar portrait

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the BJP for allegedly removing the portrait of B R Ambedkar from the government offices of Delhi ministers.

The two BJP MLAs in Punjab were not present in the House when the resolution was passed. AAP has alleged that the portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh have been removed from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office.

However, the BJP has denied the charge as “rumour” and accused AAP of trying to distract people from the CAG reports, one of which was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, exposing “corruption” by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party when it was in power. On the concluding day of the two-day session of the Punjab Assembly, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora moved the resolution against the BJP.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that after BJP ministers in Delhi assumed charge, the portraits of Ambedkar were removed from the government offices. “I think that the BJP is insulting Dalits in a big way,” Cheema alleged in the House. He also claimed that the BJP wants to change the Constitution.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa endorsed the resolution. Participating in a debate on the resolution, MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi alleged that the BJP’s agenda is to “finish off Dalits and minority.”

BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal also criticised the BJP over the alleged removal of pictures of Ambedkar. In the face of AAP’s allegation, the Delhi BJP had shared photos of the chief minister’s office on social media and said, “The portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, the President and the prime minister are displayed in the offices of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers.”