Punjab Police avert terror attack linked to BKI; one held

Chandigarh: Amid the heightened security in Punjab to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day, as mandated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar has averted an imminent attack on a security establishment being orchestrated by a terror module linked to the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of its operative, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sharanpreet Singh, a resident of Dinewal village in Tarn Taran.

Police teams have also recovered one P86 hand grenade, one 9mm Glock pistol along with five cartridges and 65 grams ICE drug from his possession.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working at the behest of foreign-based BKI operatives Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jaurrian, Adeshbir Singh alias Adesh Jamarai, and Simranjit Singh alias Simma Deol, who have been actively involved in orchestrating disruptive activities in Punjab to create terror and panic.

The DGP added that further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) (SSOC), Sukhminder Singh Mann, said in an intel-based operation teams from Amritsar arrested suspect Sharanpreet Singh from the area of Bundala Morh on Amritsar-Tarn Taran highway and recovered one Glock pistol along with ammunition and 65 grams ICE drug from his possession.

During sustained questioning, Sharanpreet Singh disclosed that recently his handlers had arranged delivery of a hand grenade which he concealed at a spot near the church on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran highway, he said, while adding that acting swiftly on the disclosure made by the accused, the police took the accused to the said location and recovered one P86 hand grenade from a spot pointed out by the accused.

The AIG said the probe has revealed that accused Sharanpreet Singh had joined this network through his cousin Simma Deol.

"On their directions, the accused has been transporting consignments of explosives, weapons etc. and handling illegal money," he added.



