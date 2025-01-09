Punjab Police Slap Terrorism Charges On MP Amritpal Singh In High-Profile Murder Case

The Punjab Police have invoked terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani separatist and Lok Sabha MP for Khadoor Sahib. Singh, the leader of the pro-Khalistan organization *Waris Punjab De*, has been implicated in the October 2024 murder of Gurpreet Singh, a YouTuber and close associate of late actor Deep Sidhu.

Gurpreet Singh was killed on October 9, 2024, in Harino village, Punjab. He was fatally shot while returning home from a gurudwara on his two-wheeler. According to the police, nearly a dozen individuals have been implicated in the case, with several arrests made, including two shooters, accomplices involved in reconnaissance, and a facilitator. The prime accused, gangster Arsh Dalla, remains at large and is believed to be abroad.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) gathered substantial evidence during the probe, naming Amritpal Singh and Arsh Dalla as key conspirators. Senior police officials have confirmed that Amritpal Singh orchestrated the murder plot, though specific details about his involvement remain undisclosed.

Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain stated, "All accused, including the shooters, have been arrested except for the handler, Arsh Dalla." She also confirmed the application of the UAPA in the case.

Amritpal Singh, currently imprisoned in Nabha Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), has faced growing legal troubles. Despite his incarceration, he took the oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5, 2025. His supporters are set to hold a major rally at the Maghi Mela on January 14, where they may announce a new political party. Meanwhile, a critical court hearing on the NSA charges against him is scheduled for January 15.