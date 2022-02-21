Punjab records over 69% voter turnout

Chandigarh: Over 69 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Punjab, where the polling for all 117 Assembly was held amid tight security arrangements. The polling ended at 6 pm and the final voting figure is yet to be out. The voting had started at 8 am. A total of 700 companies of the central armed police force besides the state police personnel have been deployed for peaceful polling. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray.

According to the Punjab chief electoral office, an average voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded till 5 pm.

Mansa recorded a maximum voter turnout of 73.45 while Malerkotla recorded 72.84 per cent polling till 5 pm.

Fazilka recorded a turnout of 70.70 per cent, Sangrur 70.43 per cent and Muktsar 72.01 per cent. Amritsar recorded 57.74 per cent voter turnout while Mohali recorded the lowest turnout at 53.10 per cent.

Punjab witnessed a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.