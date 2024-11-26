Punjab to host ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ campaign

Chandigarh: In a significant step towards eradicating child marriage, Punjab will host a statewide oath-taking ceremony on November 27 as part of the 'Child Marriage-Free India' campaign.

The event will be broadcast live via a webcast link, uniting participants from across the state in a shared commitment to end this social evil.

Announcing the initiative, Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur highlighted its mission to eliminate child marriage and safeguard the future of children.

She called for enthusiastic participation from Women Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi Workers, ASHA Workers and Helpers, ANMs, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, local community leaders, teachers, students from schools and colleges, elected representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, community health practitioners, doctors, members of civil society organisations, members of state and district Bar councils, legal service authorities and religious leaders.

Kaur stressed the vital role of collective action, urging all sections of society to unite in making this campaign a resounding success. She appealed to elected representatives, healthcare workers, educators and students to actively raise awareness and take a firm stand against child marriage.

Reaffirming her commitment to the campaign’s goals, Kaur said: “A child marriage-free state is not just an aspiration but a critical necessity for the holistic development of our children and society. This initiative is a historic opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute towards a brighter, safer future for our youth.”

The minister reiterated the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to transform Punjab into a vibrant and progressive state. She emphasised that achieving this vision requires the collective effort of all to eradicate the deep-rooted menace of child marriage.

She said the government aims to eliminate this practice and pave the way for a more equitable society.

She invited everyone to join the webcast and pledge their support, reinforcing the state’s commitment to creating a brighter, child marriage-free Punjab.