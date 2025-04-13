Punjab: War of words erupt over LoP’s ‘50 bombs landed, 18 exploded’ remarks

A war of words erupted in Punjab between Congress and AAP on Sunday over the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Pratap Singh Bajwa’s, ‘50 bombs have reached Punjab, of which 18 have exploded’, remarks.

AAP senior leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Bajwa occupies a significant constitutional position, and he should refrain from making false statements.

“If Bajwa has such information, he should immediately provide full details to the police. If he fails to do so, it will be assumed that he has links with the Pakistani gangsters who are constantly trying to disrupt peace and law and order in Punjab,” said Cheema.

Responding to the AAP accusations, Punjab LoP said that as the Leader of Opposition, he holds a constitutional position and is privy to sensitive information.

“I act responsibly and in the interest of public safety when I raise such concerns. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the issue, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chose to threaten me with strict action this very morning. Let it be known -- I will not be intimidated. I have made it clear to the police officials that while I stand by my statement, I will not disclose my sources. My duty is to the people of Punjab and to the Constitution, not to the whims of a vindictive government,” the LoP said.

Responding to claims, Chief Minister Mann asked the LoP and the Congress to specify the locations of these bombs.

In case of failure to do so, the Chief Minister challenged police action against the LoP for disseminating false information and inciting public fear.

State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned attempts of the AAP government to silence and intimidate the Leader of Opposition for flagging the security concerns in the state.

“Don’t shoot the messenger, Mann sahib. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is a responsible leader holding a constitutional position. If he has shared some information, you should use your police and intelligence to utilise it and follow it up,” he said.

Warring told the Chief Minister, “Instead, you are trying to intimidate him. The issue he (Bajwa) has flagged is real.”

He said so many grenade attacks have taken place, and the AAP government is clueless.

“Height of it is that you are now launching a witch-hunt, which is not only unacceptable but highly condemnable,” he said.

However, Finance Minister Cheema said the police have questioned the LoP regarding his claim.

“If his statement turns out to be false, strict action will be taken against him as per the law,” Cheema said.

He also asked the Congress to take action against the LoP and remove him from the position of Leader of the Opposition.

AAP Spokesperson Neel Garg questioned the LoP, saying: “If Partap Bajwa already had this information, why did he not inform Punjab Police or central security agencies earlier? Why did he keep such sensitive information hidden for so many days?”

Garg further questioned whether the LoP’s access to such information raises suspicions of his links with Pakistan or if he is part of this conspiracy.

He called on the Congress party’s top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to provide clarification on this matter and urged them to initiate an inquiry into the LoP’s statements.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police questioned the LoP over his purported remark.