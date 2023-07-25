Punjabi Bagh Building Collapse-Kejriwal government announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family

New Delhi: In a tragic incident of the collapse of a building's part in Arihant Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, on Tuesday, two members of the caretaker's family lost their lives. Among the deceased were a 30-year-old woman and her child. The Revenue Minister Atishi Marlena immediately visited the accident site and met with the affected family.





Atishi stated that the family resided in the building, and today, they have suffered the painful loss of a mother and her child due to the balcony collapse. She expressed her sorrow and assured that the government stands with the affected family in this difficult time and will make every effort to provide them with all possible help.



The Revenue Minister announced that the Delhi government will provide Rs 20 lakh as financial aid to the affected family in this unfortunate accident. She acknowledged that the amount cannot compensate for the loss the family has suffered, but it will help fulfill their immediate needs.

At the same time, she directed officials to arrange for a safe place for the affected family and ensure their accommodation and food arrangements. She assured the family that the government is committed to fulfilling their needs during this time of grief















