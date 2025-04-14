Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was honored by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch at a program held in Haridwar for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand.

This event was organized at BHEL Ground in Haridwar on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and saw the enthusiastic participation of a large number of local people despite the scorching heat.

Expressing gratitude for the honor, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the massive public turnout clearly indicates that people have shown trust in this bold decision.

He said that the honor was not for one individual but for the ideology that has long raised the voice of justice and equality in Indian society.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami described Baba Saheb as a visionary. He said Dr. Ambedkar believed that true equality in society is not possible until every citizen of the country is granted equal rights. This belief inspired him to include revolutionary concepts like the Uniform Civil Code in the Constitution. The Chief Minister clarified that the Uttarakhand government has not just implemented a law, but has taken a major step toward social justice and equality.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Baba Saheb was neglected for years, and his ideas were sidelined. But today’s India is moving towards realizing his dreams. This is a new India — one that not only respects its heritage but also sets new standards by making bold decisions.

The CM said that the crowd gathered in Haridwar is not just a gathering of people — it is a public voice that says the people trust Chief Minister Dhami’s decisions, and now this echo is being heard beyond Uttarakhand across the country. He credited this historic decision to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their strong political will.

Uttarakhand is once again showing the way to the country — where equality is no longer just written in books, but has now taken the shape of law and is being implemented on the ground. This is not just the implementation of a law; it is a decisive step toward a new India.

Chief Minister Dhami also announced the construction of the Baba Saheb Samrasata Sthal in Haridwar to educate future generations about the lives and histories of social reformers from the Scheduled communities, along with the Indian Constitution.

Under the SCP/TSP schemes operated by the Department of Social Welfare, multipurpose buildings will be constructed in areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the name of prominent social reformers from these communities. Additionally, special awareness programs will be organized in schools and colleges through the Scheduled Caste Commission to inform the younger generation about welfare schemes and rights related to the Scheduled communities.