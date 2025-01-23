Pushpak Express Train Accident Triggered by Fire Rumor: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that the tragic Jalgaon train tragedy on January 22, 2025, was caused by a false fire rumor spread by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express. This fire rumor train accident led to panic, confusion, and ultimately, the deaths of several passengers.

The Pushpak Express train accident occurred when a tea-seller in the train pantry falsely shouted about a fire in one of the coaches. Two passengers from Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, overheard the claim and spread the rumor to other passengers, sparking widespread panic in the general coach and adjoining compartments.

As fear took hold, passengers rushed to escape, with some jumping off the train while it was still in motion. A passenger pulled the alarm chain, halting the Pushpak Express. As passengers fled the train, many were tragically run over by the Karnataka Express, which was traveling on the adjacent track.

The Jalgaon train mishap details revealed that the incident claimed the lives of 12 people and injured 15 others. In his Deputy CM comments on the train accident, Pawar emphasized that the incident was the result of the tea-seller fire rumor incident, which created widespread confusion among passengers.

Pawar confirmed that the two passengers responsible for spreading the false alarm were among the injured. He also confirmed that authorities and the District Guardian Minister arrived at the scene quickly, and train services resumed after a brief period.

This train tragedy in Maharashtra 2025 has raised serious questions about passenger safety and the consequences of spreading misinformation in emergency situations. As investigations continue, the state authorities are working to identify all the victims of the tragedy.