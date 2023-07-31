Put Hockey Village on tourist map: Bisi

Rourkela: Former Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Association president Bimal Bisi urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop the Hockey Village at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium as a tourist destination.

Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is a marvel created by the State government. The place needs to be maintained and it can be made a vibrant happening spot of western Odisha, he said.

Besides, the place has the capability of operating facilities such as restaurant, accommodation along with swimming pool and spa services. But unfortunately, the players are staying in hotels during the matches though the required infrastructure is available. People of Sundargarh will love to see this place as a landmark of success in future if it is included on the tourist map, added Bisi.