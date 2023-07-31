Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
Just In
BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
Put Hockey Village on tourist map: Bisi
Rourkela: Former Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Association president Bimal Bisi urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop the Hockey Village at...
Rourkela: Former Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Association president Bimal Bisi urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop the Hockey Village at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium as a tourist destination.
Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is a marvel created by the State government. The place needs to be maintained and it can be made a vibrant happening spot of western Odisha, he said.
Besides, the place has the capability of operating facilities such as restaurant, accommodation along with swimming pool and spa services. But unfortunately, the players are staying in hotels during the matches though the required infrastructure is available. People of Sundargarh will love to see this place as a landmark of success in future if it is included on the tourist map, added Bisi.