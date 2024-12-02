Bhubaneswar: The School of Business, ASBM University, organised the 14th National HR Symposium here on Saturday on the theme, ‘Quiet Quitting: The New HR Challenge’.

Ashwini Kumar Joshi, Director, Ernst & Young LLP, who was the chief guest, highlighted the often-overlooked issue of mental health in today’s workplace, which lies at the core of the Quiet Quitting phenomenon. Drawing from his personal experiences, he emphasised the urgency of fostering a mutual connection between employers and employees, ensuring that both parties should feel that their needs are being met.

Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of the University, defining Quiet Quitting, said it does not involve silently quitting and leaving the organisation but rather staying while being mentally resigned and performing only the bare minimum duties.Avinash Samal, Head HR Training & Development, TCS, Bhubaneswar, emphasised a value-oriented work culture.

He highlighted the importance of effective empathetic communication in curbing Quiet Quitting, as it ensures that deliverables are met while providing the humane support employees need. Prakash Chandra Panda, President HR, India Power Corp Ltd, described Quite Quitting as a strategic withdrawal and silent rebellion on the part of employees against a toxic workplace environment, burnout and more.