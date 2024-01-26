Raaga Seva will be organised at Ram Janmabhoomi temple today

Ayodhya: In line with the classical tradition, Raaga Seva will be organized at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple from today, 26 January 2024.

This event will be organized in the Gudi Mandap before the Lord, in which more than 100 well-known artists from different provinces and art traditions from across the country will offer their raga seva at the feet of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar for the next 45 days.

The architect and coordinator of this program on behalf of the Trust is Mr. Yatindra Mishra.