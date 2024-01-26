Live
- CCC will provide more quality services: Kakani
- RAM (Rapid Action Mission) review: A symbol of resilience and patriotism
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas
- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
- Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq
- Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign
- AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada
- Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 26 January, 2024
- YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Just In
Raaga Seva will be organised at Ram Janmabhoomi temple today
Highlights
Ayodhya: In line with the classical tradition, Raaga Seva will be organized at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple from today, 26 January 2024.This event will...
Ayodhya: In line with the classical tradition, Raaga Seva will be organized at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple from today, 26 January 2024.
This event will be organized in the Gudi Mandap before the Lord, in which more than 100 well-known artists from different provinces and art traditions from across the country will offer their raga seva at the feet of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar for the next 45 days.
The architect and coordinator of this program on behalf of the Trust is Mr. Yatindra Mishra.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS