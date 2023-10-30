Raghubar Das to be sworn in Guv on Oct 31

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJP leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, is likely to take oath as the 26th Governor of Odisha on October 31. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11.45 am on October 31 at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Governor-designate Das will arrive in Puri by train on Monday morning. He will later offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. He is also likely to offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar seeking blessings of the Lord before taking the oath on October 31.

Das was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on October 18. He replaced former Governor, Professor Ganeshi Lal, who bid farewell to Odisha and left for his home State Haryana on Friday. Das was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.