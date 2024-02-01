Raghuram Rajan says unemployment 'increasing rapidly' in India

Jaipur: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday that unemployment is "increasing rapidly" in India and the employment graph "has fallen in the last ten years".

He made the remarks during a press conference at the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) which started here on Thursday.

Rajan also expressed his displeasure over the actions being taken against Opposition leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in different states. "This is a threat to Indian democracy. Everything will not be achieved just by putting the Opposition in jail... This matter is not just for politicians but for all of us. Activating ED before elections is not a good thing."

The former RBI Governor also underlined the need for reform in the education system. He said: "...There should be improvement in the education system not only in private but also in government schools."

Rajan further said that there are "two India in our country". "There is one which is moving faster than China while in the other, 80 crore people have to be given food packets. We have to focus on skill, education and medical sector."