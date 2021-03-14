Rahul attacks Centre over fuel price hike

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the soaring fuel prices.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "Gas, Diesel, Petrol have been heavily taxed, while PSU, PSB are sold to friends to snatch jobs and facilities of common man. The rule of PM is to sell the country and give benefits to friends (sic)."





केंद्र सरकार की दोनों हाथों से दिनदहाड़े लूट-



1. गैस-डीज़ल-पेट्रोल पर ज़बरदस्त टैक्स वसूली।



2. मित्रों को PSU-PSB बेचकर जनता से हिस्सेदारी, रोज़गार व सुविधाएँ छीनना।



PM का एक ही क़ायदा,

देश फूँककर मित्रों का फ़ायदा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2021

Both the fuel is on the boil in the country with the pump price of petrol and diesel rising by 26 times in 2021 by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. Petrol price has also breached the Rs 100 a litre-mark in several cities.

The rising fuel prices are impacting the demand conditions in India, according to the official data, the country's fuel consumption fell sharply in February, the second consecutive month when demand was slowing signs of a slackening amid rising fuel prices.