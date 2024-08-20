Rahul attacks lateral entry, BJP says ‘remember UPA’

New Delhi : After the Union Public Service Commission notification for lateral entry posts ignited criticism from the opposition, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of “hypocrisy”, saying that it was the UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry.

The UPSC recently announced a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry.

This decision has ignited criticism from opposition parties, who claim it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs. In a post on X, the Union Minister said on Sunday that it was the Congress-led UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry.

“INC hypocrisy is evident in lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it. UPA period ARC recommended the recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

He further emphasised that the NDA government has implemented this recommendation transparently and fairly through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“The NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance,” the Union Minister said.