Rahul begins Yatra 2.0

Thoubal: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began on Sunday in Thoubal district of Manipur to highlight social issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice. The Congress has asserted that this is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one. The party said the motive of this yatra was to end "anyay kaal" of 10 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year.

The Nyay Yatra will cover 6,713 km while passing through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies of 15 states in 67 days promising to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur. The violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May last year has claimed more than 180 lives and rendered thousands homeless. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after 67 days.

Addressing a public meeting in Thoubal, which is south of Manipur capital Imphal, Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying perhaps for the BJP and the RSS, Manipur was not a part of India. "Lakhs of people faced losses, but the Prime Minister has not come here to wipe your tears, hold your hand or embrace you. Maybe for Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. Your pain is not their pain," Gandhi said.

"We understand the pain that the people of Manipur have been through, we understand the hurt, the sadness. We will bring back

harmony, peace and affection for which this state was known," he said.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Prime Minister, saying that he came to the northeastern state only to seek votes and not to share the grief when the people of the state are in pain.

Kharge said the Congress stood for social justice, secularism and equity.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being undertaken to save the Constitution and democracy, and fight the fascist forces, he said. The Congress president said he was proud that a leader of his party was moving from door-to-door to spread the message of peace. Earlier, Kharge unveiled the bus on which Gandhi and other Congress leaders will travel from Manipur to Mumbai as part of the yatra.

