Just In
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- In the midst of a brewing controversy involving an FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi labels Sarma as the 'most corrupt Chief Minister' during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta.
- The political clash intensifies as Gandhi alleges control by Amit Shah, suggesting that dissent could lead to expulsion from the party.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, openly labeled Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most corrupt Chief Minister in the entire country. This declaration came just a day after an FIR (First Information Report) was officially filed against Sarma and other members of the Congress party. The charges in the FIR were related to a clash between Congress workers and the police in Guwahati.
Rahul Gandhi made these allegations during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which is a political journey or tour aimed at connecting with the people. This specific leg of the yatra took place in Barpeta, Assam. During his speech, Gandhi asserted that the information conveyed by the media about Sarma is precisely what the Chief Minister of Assam has shared with them.
Gandhi went on to claim that the control of Assam's Chief Minister lies in the hands of Amit Shah, who is the Home Minister. He suggested that if Sarma were to voice any dissent against Amit Shah, he would risk being expelled from the party.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which initially began in Thoubal, Manipur, had resumed in Barpeta on the 11th day of its journey. The yatra is a political initiative by Rahul Gandhi to connect with the people and address their concerns.
The FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders was lodged on Tuesday. It resulted from a clash between Congress workers and the police, primarily stemming from the denial of permission for the yatra to follow its planned routes into Guwahati. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the same day, asserted that the police had filed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and other Congress members due to their involvement in acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel.