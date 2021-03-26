Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, LDF government

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who began his second leg of campaign for the April 6 assembly polls, attacked the Central and the LDF governments over the ''weak'' economic condition.

''The economic condition of the country and the state are weak and have become worse due to demonetisation and flawed GST. Both the governments have failed to revive the economy,''Gandhi said at an election meeting here in sweltering heat.

TheCongress leader arrived here by helicopter from Coimbatore on atwo-day visit and will be addressing meetings in Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Taking a swipe at the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, he said its attempt to revive the economy was like trying to start a car without filling petrol.

''We need to inject money into the economy.When we tried to introduce a job guaranteescheme, many said it was a waste of money.But later they had to accept that it boosted the economy,'' he said.

He claimed the NYAY (minimum income guarantee) scheme will inject money into the economy, enhancing the purchasing power of the common people, thus boosting the production sector.

''This will create new jobs,'' he said.