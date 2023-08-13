Rahul Gandhi Joins Tribal Dance In Tamil Nadu: Embracing Culture Amid Political Engagements

During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was observed participating in a tribal dance with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the moment, showing him dressed in the traditional attire of the community.



Rahul Gandhi arrived in Coimbatore on a morning IndiGo flight from Delhi. He made a subsequent visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad. This marked his first trip to Wayanad after his reinstatement as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, following the Supreme Court's stay order on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname case.





#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/g7iBVcKhTJ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023





Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Wayanad, VT Siddique, the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, stated, "Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Wayanad on August 12. We are preparing a warm welcome for him, with arrangements already underway. He will be present for a district Congress Committee meeting on August 12 and 13."

In a previous tribal outreach rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi lauded the social security initiatives of the Rajasthan government while criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting division and animosity. He expressed concern over the state of Manipur, accusing the BJP's ideology of exacerbating conflicts. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to quell the unrest.

Rahul Gandhi's future plans include a tour of Europe in September, during which he will engage with European Union Parliamentarians and members of the Indian diaspora.