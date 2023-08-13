Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
Rahul Gandhi Joins Tribal Dance In Tamil Nadu: Embracing Culture Amid Political Engagements
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's eventful visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala includes a heartening moment as he participates in a tribal dance with the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty.
- Dressed in traditional attire, Gandhi's visit also encompasses political engagements in Wayanad after his legal reinstatement in the Lok Sabha.
During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was observed participating in a tribal dance with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the moment, showing him dressed in the traditional attire of the community.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Coimbatore on a morning IndiGo flight from Delhi. He made a subsequent visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad. This marked his first trip to Wayanad after his reinstatement as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, following the Supreme Court's stay order on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname case.
Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Wayanad, VT Siddique, the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, stated, "Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Wayanad on August 12. We are preparing a warm welcome for him, with arrangements already underway. He will be present for a district Congress Committee meeting on August 12 and 13."
In a previous tribal outreach rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi lauded the social security initiatives of the Rajasthan government while criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting division and animosity. He expressed concern over the state of Manipur, accusing the BJP's ideology of exacerbating conflicts. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to quell the unrest.
Rahul Gandhi's future plans include a tour of Europe in September, during which he will engage with European Union Parliamentarians and members of the Indian diaspora.