  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Rahul Gandhi on menu card, Congressmen protest

Rahul Gandhi
x

Rahul Gandhi

Highlights

Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be 'misusing' Rahul Gandhis name on its menu card.

Etawah: Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be 'misusing' Rahul Gandhis name on its menu card.

The restaurant in Civil Lines area, has mentioned a number of Italian dishes on its menu card under the caption "Italian Rahul Gandhi".

Names of dishes like Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, Hangover Pasta are written below the caption �Italian Rahul Gandhi'.

The office-bearers of Etawah District Congress Committee have warned of an agitation if the menu card is not immediately withdrawn and the restaurant submits an apology.

All the office bearers of the district Congress reached the Collectorate and gave a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police who has assured necessary action.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X