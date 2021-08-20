Rahul Gandhi pays floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid floral tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

After paying tributes at Veer Bhumi here, he wrote in a Facebook post: "A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary."



Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20 in 1944, and was India's sixth Prime Minister. He took office after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 1984.



Born to Feroz and Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991, during a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur near Chennai.



He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna.



His birth anniversary is celebrated as Sadbhanwna Diwas.

