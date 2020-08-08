Rahul Gandhi slams BJP government for their silence on Asha workers demands

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi took twitter and hit out at the Modi led BJP government for showing apathy towards the Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers, who are expected to go on a strike against the central government as India persists combats the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress leader tweeted that, "Asha workers reach door to door across the country. They are truly health warriors but today they are forced to strike for their own right .The government was dumb, but now it is also blind and deaf."

आशा कार्यकर्ता देशभर में घर-घर तक स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा पहुँचती हैं। वो सच मायने में स्वास्थ्य वॉरीयर्स हैं लेकिन आज ख़ुद अपने हक़ के लिए हड़ताल करने पर मजबूर हैं।



सरकार गूँगी तो थी ही, अब शायद अंधी-बहरी भी है।https://t.co/Swddx6lbof — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2020

This comes at a time when almost 6 lakh Asha workers are planning to go on a two-day strike across the nation, which has been called by central trade unions against the Centre for not providing adequate assistance, lack of safety equipment, and delay in pittance.



"We get only 2,000 rupees a month for working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In this Corona period, we are even keeping our children away and working. We are not even provided masks or sanitizer," says a 45-year-old Asha worker.

Significantly, as per the sources, Asha workers have played a major role in contact-tracing, carrying out surveys and organising awareness schemes on controlling the spread of deadly virus in India.