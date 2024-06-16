Rahul Gandhi Slams EVM Transparency Amidst Increasing Concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday voiced strong criticism against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in India, referring to them as a 'black box' that lacks transparency and accountability.

Highlighting 'serious concerns' about the integrity of India's electoral process, Gandhi emphasized that democracy loses its essence when institutions fail to uphold accountability. He cited a media report alleging that a relative of a Shiv Sena candidate won a Mumbai election by unlocking an EVM using a phone.

Furthermore, Gandhi referenced a post by Elon Musk on the platform X, where Musk suggested the elimination of EVMs to minimize hacking risks.

The opposition parties have consistently raised issues with EVMs, advocating for a full count of VVPAT slips, which has been denied.