Just In
Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has campaigned extensively in the assembly elections in five states, is all set to travel to three countries from December 8 to 15.
Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will be travelling to Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia from December 8 to 15.
They said that the Gandhi scion will interact with the Indian diaspora and will also visit universities during his trip.
Rahul Gandhi has earlier this year toured many countries including Norway, Netherland, France, US, UK, Belgium and held interaction programmes with the Indian diaspora and held interactive sessions with the students at the several universities on several topics.
The source said that Indian Overseas Congress will be coordinating for all the programmes of the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad.
Rahul Gandhi has campaigned extensively in the five states of Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
During the busy schedule of his campaigning in the five states he had also visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath earlier this month.