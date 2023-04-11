Rahul Gandhi To Visit Wayanad Today

Rahul Gandhi will make his first visit to Kerala's Wayanad, where he formerly served as a member of parliament, after being stripped of that office. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his sister and the general secretary of the Congress, will go with him.



Rahul will speak at a public gathering and host a roadshow in Wayanad during his visit. The Gandhi siblings will attend a seminar and a road show in Kalpetta during their stay. The roadshow, which will reportedly start at 3 o'clock from SKMJ Higher Secondary School, is expected to bring thousands of people from all throughout the Lok Sabha constituency.



The event is expected to draw a number of influential figures, including Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Muslim League State President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, PK Kunhalikutty, NK Premachandran, and CP John, reported Hindustan Times

Furthermore, according to reports, a letter that Gandhi wrote will also be given to every voter in Wayanad.