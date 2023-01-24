Rahul Gandhi's Expectations Of Wife: A loving person, who's intelligent

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, often termed as India's most eligible bachelor, has finally shared his views about marriage. The Congress leader, who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he is open to marriage "when the right girl comes along".

In a conversation with Lifestyle journalist Kamiya Jani, Rahul Gandhi shared a 'checklist' for the girl of his choice. As per Rahul Gandhi, the person must possess at least two traits - she has to be 'a loving person and an intelligent one!'.

"Are you planning to get married any time soon? No marriage on the cards?" the journalist asks Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi replied: "When the right girl comes along, I'll get married." Asked whether he had a "checklist", Rahul Gandhi said: "No, just a loving person, who's intelligent."

As Kamiya Jani further teased Waynad MP about "girls out there getting the message", he replied: "OK, you'll get me into trouble now."

In an earlier interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that he would like his partner to have the qualities of his mother Sonia Gandhi and former PM Indira Gandhi, his grandmother.

"I would prefer a woman. I do not mind... she has got qualities. But a mix between my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good," he had said.