Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hindu Violence: Controversy Unfolds

Highlights

Rahul Gandhi's comments about Hindus being engaged in violence and hate have sparked controversy. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi clarified that Rahul's remarks were directed at the BJP and its leaders, not Hindus in general. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology.

In a recent controversy, Rahul Gandhi's comments about Hindus being engaged in violence and hate have ignited a firestorm of reactions. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi's comments were met with strong opposition from BJP members.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra swiftly defended her brother, asserting that his statements were targeted at the BJP and its leaders, not Hindus at large. 'He cannot insult Hindus,' she affirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi, emphasizing that his remarks were a serious affront to the Hindu community.

