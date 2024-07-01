Live
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao attended the farewell meeting of Zilla Parishad Sarva Sabha
- Majhi listens to people’s grievances
- India likely to get above-normal rainfall in July as monsoon picks up pace: IMD
- Post T20 World Cup win euphoria, India look to future without Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja
- IANS Analysis: Chinese aggression with Philippines - a revisit to China's old tactics
- US Supreme Court rules ex-Presidents have absolute immunity for official act, not unofficial acts
- Rahul Gandhi has insulted crores of Hindus: BJP leaders
- Proceedings hampered at Calcutta HC as lawyers close to Trinamool protest against new criminal laws
- Meditation and Communication Cut-off: Secrets behind ace cueist Pankaj Advani's success
- Patanjali Ayurved Sells Home and Personal Care Business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 Crore
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hindu Violence: Controversy Unfolds
Rahul Gandhi's comments about Hindus being engaged in violence and hate have sparked controversy. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi clarified that Rahul's remarks were directed at the BJP and its leaders, not Hindus in general. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology.
In a recent controversy, Rahul Gandhi's comments about Hindus being engaged in violence and hate have ignited a firestorm of reactions. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi's comments were met with strong opposition from BJP members.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra swiftly defended her brother, asserting that his statements were targeted at the BJP and its leaders, not Hindus at large. 'He cannot insult Hindus,' she affirmed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi, emphasizing that his remarks were a serious affront to the Hindu community.
