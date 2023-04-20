Rahul Gandhi's Request For A Stay Of Conviction May Result In An Interim Ruling Today

On Thursday, a sessions court in Surat, Gujarat, is anticipated to issue an interim order regarding Congressman Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay on his conviction, which resulted in his disqualification from office as a Member of Parliament (MP), in a 2019 criminal defamation case connected to his comments on the Modi surname.



After being found guilty and given a two-year prison sentence by a metropolitan magistrate on March 23, the order will determine if the Congress leader's disqualification may be overturned.



On March 24, Gandhi lost his seat as an MP for Kerala's Wayanad. Gandhi appealed the magistrate's decision before the sessions court on April 3. He was then given bail until the outcome of his plea.

Gandhi told the sessions court last Thursday that being disqualified would result in "irreparable loss and irreversible injury" for him. In a speech in Karnataka, he said that his remarks on the Modi surname were not defamatory and had been misinterpreted.

Purnesh Modi, a member for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who filed the complaint, referred to Gandhi as a serial offender and described the Congressman's appeal as a "dirty display of infantile arrogance."

Meanwhile, on Gandhi's request for the stay, Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera on Thursday last reserved his decision. Gandhi claimed that the trial court mistreated him and was unduly influenced by the fact that he was an MP.